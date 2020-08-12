UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Drive Starts In Ghotki District

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:16 PM

Tree plantation drive starts in Ghotki district

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The First-Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Obaro Waheed Ahmed Shaikh and President Malik Ittehad Foundation (MIF) Obaro Nazir Ahmed Malik has formally inaugurated the Tree Plantation drive at the lawn of Civil Court Obaro on Wednesday.

The Civil Judge lauded the MIF's initiative and remarked that saplings planted today would save our future by reducing the pollution and its adverse implications on environment. MIF President Nazir Ahmed Malik said that more than 1000 saplings were being planted in different areas of the Obaro town.

The saplings were being planted at such spots where those could have properly looked after, he said adding that those saplings after growing into large trees would provide shade to the applicants in the court premises.

