UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Drive Starts On Major Roads Of Karachi: Administrator Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Tree plantation drive starts on major roads of Karachi: Administrator Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that tree plantation and other works have been started on major roads of Karachi including Mai Kolachi Road.

As many as 45 palm trees are planted on Mai Kulachi Road in connection with the tree plantation campaign, which has greatly enhanced the beauty of the highway.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that these palm trees planted on Mai Kulachi Road have been brought from Khairpur with the help of Dua Foundation.

The process of planting trees and fixing street lights has also been started on other highways of Karachi including Shara e Faisal, Shahra-e-Pakistan, Abdullah Haroon Road, Sir Shah Sulaiman Road, Ibn Sina Road, Rashid Minhas Road and SM Taufeeq Road.

He said that other arteries will also be beautified with more trees and street lights.

General Secretary of Dua Foundation, Dr. Fayyaz Alam also offered to Murtaza Wahab to assist in tree plantation on various roads of the city.

"This city belongs to all and joint efforts could take it to the path development and improvement,' he added.

The Administrator said that besides planting trees, arrangements are also being made for the protection and development of plants so that they can enhance the beauty of highways.

Related Topics

Karachi Road Rashid Khairpur All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce the launch of sweeping 50 projec ..

1 minute ago
 Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO ..

Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO Prize for Voluntary Developme ..

16 minutes ago
 4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home ca ..

4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home care model: DoH – Abu Dhabi

31 minutes ago
 CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

37 minutes ago
 TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an ..

TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an upgraded gaming smartphone na ..

51 minutes ago
 Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance t ..

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance to earn future rewards for trav ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.