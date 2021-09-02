Tree plantation drive starts on major roads of Karachi: Administrator Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that tree plantation and other works have been started on major roads of Karachi including Mai Kolachi Road.

As many as 45 palm trees are planted on Mai Kulachi Road in connection with the tree plantation campaign, which has greatly enhanced the beauty of the highway.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that these palm trees planted on Mai Kulachi Road have been brought from Khairpur with the help of Dua Foundation.

The process of planting trees and fixing street lights has also been started on other highways of Karachi including Shara e Faisal, Shahra-e-Pakistan, Abdullah Haroon Road, Sir Shah Sulaiman Road, Ibn Sina Road, Rashid Minhas Road and SM Taufeeq Road.

He said that other arteries will also be beautified with more trees and street lights.

General Secretary of Dua Foundation, Dr. Fayyaz Alam also offered to Murtaza Wahab to assist in tree plantation on various roads of the city.

"This city belongs to all and joint efforts could take it to the path development and improvement,' he added.

The Administrator said that besides planting trees, arrangements are also being made for the protection and development of plants so that they can enhance the beauty of highways.