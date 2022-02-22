Tree plantation drive starts under "Plant for Pakistan"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Secretary Forest, Environment and Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed here Tuesday inaugurated spring tree plantation campaign under "Plant for Pakistan" drive.

He planted a sapling here at Ismail Khel village where Chief Conservator Forest Ejaz Qadir, Gulzar Rehman and Additional Deputy Commissioner Wasif Ali were also present.

During the inaugural ceremony as many as 12,000 olive saplings, pine, Cheer, Pallai, Acacia and Bottle Brush saplings in village Ismail Khel were planted while a total 95,000 plants had so far been planted in the village.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by students of Shaheez Benazir Bhutto Women University, Higher Secondary school Ismail Khel, Peshawar City School No 1 and local people.

Under the billion Tree Tsunami Project a total 120 acre area in Ismail Khel village had been brought under forest areas while under the project 173 million plants would be plants under Plant for Pakistan drive.