Tree Plantation Drive To Benefit Upcoming Generations

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Secretary Punjab Parliamentary, Raza Hussain Bukhari on Saturday said tree plantation drive would cause benefits for upcoming generation.

While planting a tree at the Government High school Seet Pur here, he said the world was facing environmental threat, adding, PM Imran Khan had taken good step to turn the country green and beautiful.

He urged locals to feel their responsibility for planting tree as part of their duty.

It would not only save them from impact of global warming, but also enable them to cope with challenges appeared from its lethal impacts.

He said PM's vision of tree plantation was recognised and hailed across the globe even.

