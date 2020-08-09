UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Drive To Help Avert Threat Of Climate Change: Imran Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 49 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad, Imran Qureshi has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to avert the threat of climate change in the country by launching a historic tree plantation drive in the country.

Speaking at a tree plantation ceremony in Qasimabad here on Sunday, Qureshi said PTI's government carried out a successful tree plantation in KPK province during its previous tenure.

He added that a similar plantation exercise was being carried out across the country including Sindh.

He said trees would help reduce heat intensity during hot summer season besides counterbalancing the CO2 emissions.

He observed that the environmental changes were already affecting Pakistan with increased droughts affecting a larger number of areas, heavy rainfall and flooding.

Qureshi urged the youth to enthusiastically participate in the tree plantation drive because those measures were being taken for their future.

