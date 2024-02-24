Open Menu

Tree Plantation Drive To Kick Off On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Government Girls Degree College Sukkur will kick off a tree plantation drive here on Monday (Feb 26).

According to the Principal, the administration of the college would organise a ‘Plantation Activity’ to contribute towards a greener and more sustainable future for the nation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, the Director education and other officers concerned would attend the event.

Besides, faculty members and students would also participate in the plantation activity and deliver a keynote lecture on this occasion.

Principal of the Government Girls Degree College, Ms S.A Bukhari would kick off the drive at 10 a.m. to plant trees and save the environment while college students and faculty members would actively contribute to the drive by planting maximum saplings and plantlets.

