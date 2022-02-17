UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Drive Under "Nikhra Abbottabad" To Start On Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Thursday said following the government policy, large-scale tree planting will be ensured during the current spring tree planting campaign

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Thursday said following the government policy, large-scale tree planting will be ensured during the current spring tree planting campaign.

The DC Abbottabad expressed these views while addressing officials of various departments regarding the tree plantation campaign under Nikhra Abbottabad drive.

He said Nikhra Abbottabad drive tree plantation campaign would be kicked off from Shimla Hill Park where thousands of saplings would be planted on February 22, (Tuesday).

The DC said that in the city areas and government offices using the Miyawaki method established forests, all departments should join hands with the district administration and citizens in the tree planting campaign.

Schools, colleges, universities and other departments should be involved in the tree planting campaign, get plants from the forest department and would take part in the tree planting campaign, added Tariq Marwat.

He said steps should be taken by the Forest Department to ensure the protection of the jungle.

The meeting was attended by ADC Relief Muhammad Abid, ADC Finance, Additional CEO Kent board, Secretary, RTA, District Director Agriculture. TMO Abbottabad, Havelian, Lora, Lower Tanawal AAC-1,3 Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Civil Defense Officer, Assistant Director Local Government, DFO Gallies, Representative of WASA, education Department officials.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner while presiding over the meeting regarding the objectives of the third week of the Nikhra Abbottabad campaign, directed all the departments to complete the goals at the earliest.

