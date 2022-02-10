UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Drive Underway

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Tree plantation drive underway

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Under the auspices of Forests Department, Government of Punjab, tree plantation drive was underway in all three districts of Bahawalpur division including educational institutions and other sector.

According to an official press release issued here on Thursday, Divisional Forests Officer, Shahid Hameed said that the target for tree plantation for year 2022 was planting 1,262 million sapling and plants in all three districts of Bahawalpur division. He said that the Forests Department gave away 85 million saplings and plants to Pakistan Army and armed forces.

He added that 78 million plants were given away to farmers and 200 million to schools, colleges, universities and the Health Department.

