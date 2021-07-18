Tree plantation drive yielding positive results, hundreds of kanal barren land turned into dense forests

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :A massive tree plantation campaign with the active participation of the masses including district administration and Insaf Tiger Force was yielding positive results as hundreds of kanals of barren land has so far been turned into dense potential forests apart from making the present forests more dense and wide.

This was told by the District Range forest officer Chakwal Sher Afzal Raja after planting a sapling in connection with Tree Plantation Week. Assistant Commissioner Chakwal and workers of Insaf Tiger Force had also planted saplings on this occasion.

Sher Afzal Raja said the district range forest office also pursuing a vast campaign regarding making the public aware of the importance and need of trees. "Insaf Tiger Force workers are dropping pamphlets and hand bills at door steps of houses, schools, colleges and offices inscribed on with the significance and want of trees in our lives," he added.

He said the motivation of masses resulted in planting hundreds of thousand trees on private land while the forest department's employees are also working very hard to make the forest dense and wide. "Coordinated and integrated efforts of the government and public shall bridge the gap between the population of trees and human," he mentioned.

Sher Afzal Raja said that under the 7-days tree plantation campaign, a huge number of saplings have been planted to make the Prime Minister's 10 billion tree tsunami project a success. He further said the forest department has also set up special counters at different points of all districts and tehsils of the division from where general public can buy sapling at nominal rates.

"Different types of saplings are being provided to government office free of cost and to the general public at nominal rate of Rs 2 per sapling," Afzal said.