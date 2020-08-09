UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Essential For Pleasant Environment: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik here on Sunday said that tree plantation was essential to combat the impacts of environmental changes and the government was promoting tree plantation to improve the environment.

The minister expressed these views during tree-plantation drive inauguration alongwith Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi in connection with 'Plant for Pakistan Day' on the occasion of Prime Minister Tiger Force day at Multan Institute of kidney diseases.

Dr Akhtar Malik said that PM Tiger Fore was good idea of the prime minister Imran Khan adding that services of the volunteers were acknowledged across the globe.

He said that there was no issue of loadsheding either the issue of the country was costly electricity rates. He said that the nation was bearing the consequences of costly power plants which had installed in previous tenures.

Nadeem Qureshi said that the country was facing water scarcity issue adding that the environment could be made favourable for rains through tree plantation. He presented salute to tiger force over providing services free of cost.

DC Aamer Khattak said that PM Tiger Force had performed excellently for implementation SOPs regarding coronavirus and at Kifalat centres.

Tiger force would also play its effective role in 'Plant for Pakistan Day' drive he said, adding 2500 trees would be planted at kidney centre in two days on eve of PM Tiger Force.

MPA Saleem Labar said that Plant for Pakistan drive was being launched in rural areas while tiger relief force also be made active there.

Later, awareness walk in connection with Plant for Pakistan day was also held.

