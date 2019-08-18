Tree plantation essential to cope environmental challenges: MPA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Member Provincial Assembly, Chaudhry Adnan said that tree plantation was essential to cope with environmental challenges.

He said this while inaugurating the monsoon tree plantation campaign under "Plant for Pakistan Day" ceremony held at Kalyam Morr on G.T Road.

He said that on the directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, massive land has been retrieved from lands grabbers and it would be used for tree plantation.

Pollution is aggravating in Pakistan and if solid measures are not taken on time, the next generation will suffer a lot due to excess of pollution, he added.

He said that the campaign would help to improve the environment and help control ever increasing pollution.

Tree plantation is a social service and keeping in view its importance, students and others should proactively take part in this campaign, he added.

He said that this campaign is a praiseworthy initiative as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide a clean and hygienic environment to the people.

Among others, MPA Javed Kausar, Haji Amjad, Nasreen Tariq, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Zafar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood, ADCG Maliha Jamal, Chief Conservative Officer Forest, Conservative Officer Forest and others were present on the occasion.