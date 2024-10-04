Tree plantation held at Allied hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Tree plantation was held at Allied Hospital-II by the administration here on Friday.

Medical Superintendent Dr Zafar Iqbal with Head of Department Orthopedic Ward Prof Dr Mazhar and Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Mirza Muhammad Ali planted saplings in the lawn of the hospital.

MS said that efforts were underway to make the hospital’s environment neat in addition to growing greenery.

He said that planting trees is vital to curtail environmental pollution and every person of the society should take part in tree plantation.