Tree Plantation Held At DHQ Teaching Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) In line with the Punjab government's 'Plant for Pakistan' initiative, a successful tree plantation drive was organized at DHQ Teaching Hospital here on Tuesday.
Various species of plants were planted as part of the initiative to promote a greener environment.
The event ,which include a rally to highlight the significance of afforestation,was attended by Principal of Medical College, Professor Dr. Waris Farooka Medical Superintendent DHQ Teaching Hospital, Dr Mushtaq Bashir Aqif,Additional MS Dr Nayyar Abbas Khan Baloch, AMS Dr.
Kashif Bhalli,AMS Dr Tariq Mehmood, Dr Rehan Aslam Gul, along with doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff.
Speaking on the occasion, the Medical Superintendent Dr. Mushtaq Bashir Aqif emphasized the crucial role of tree plantation for environmental sustainability and stressed the need to raise awareness about environmental protection and the role of trees in conserving energy and natural resources.
The event concluded with the plantation of various saplings, followed by a rally to reinforce the message of a cleaner and greener Pakistan.
Recent Stories
CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies
Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis
Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%
Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering
Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greet ..
Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tree plantation held at DHQ Teaching Hospital6 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches financial assistance programs for widows & orphans16 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah expresses condolence on death of Army Chief's Mother16 minutes ago
-
Khurshid Shah expresses heartfelt condolences on passing of Army Chief's mother26 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of broadcaster Kanwal observed46 minutes ago
-
Hazara Police deploys over 6,000 personnel for Eid-ul-Fitr security46 minutes ago
-
Seminar organized on World TB awareness day1 hour ago
-
Livestock dept urges fight against ticks to protect lives1 hour ago
-
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away2 hours ago
-
Settlement of Kashmir conflict stands as key to ever-lasting peace in South Asia: AJK President2 hours ago
-
Municipal authorities conduct operation against encroachments2 hours ago
-
AIOU students included in Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme: Regional Director AIOU2 hours ago