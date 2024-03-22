Tree plantation held at Lal Suhanra National Park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) District Forest Officer, Nadeem Ashraf inaugurated a tree plantation drive by planting plants at Lal Suhanra National Park here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashraf said that on the directions of the Punjab government, a tree plantation campaign had been launched across the province.

He said that trees helped in making the environment pollution-free. He said that it was need of hour to carry out tree plantation at maximum level to reduce air pollution.

He recalled that forests were spread over only 1.9 percent area of the total land area of Pakistan. He stressed the need to take practical measures to plant tens of thousands of plants in the country.