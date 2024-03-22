Tree Plantation Held At Lal Suhanra National Park
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) District Forest Officer, Nadeem Ashraf inaugurated a tree plantation drive by planting plants at Lal Suhanra National Park here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, Ashraf said that on the directions of the Punjab government, a tree plantation campaign had been launched across the province.
He said that trees helped in making the environment pollution-free. He said that it was need of hour to carry out tree plantation at maximum level to reduce air pollution.
He recalled that forests were spread over only 1.9 percent area of the total land area of Pakistan. He stressed the need to take practical measures to plant tens of thousands of plants in the country.
Recent Stories
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New electricity meters to be installed by March 31: FESCO CEO26 seconds ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide relief to needy people in Ramazan: Ubaidullah30 seconds ago
-
UNHCR delegation meets with newly appointed chief economist34 seconds ago
-
DG RDA directs authorities to take strict action against encroachments near Nullah Lai10 minutes ago
-
Dera's administration for ensuring initiatives’ blessings for citizens10 minutes ago
-
Three city arteries declared model roads10 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city11 minutes ago
-
Tribunal allows Sanam Javed to contest Senate election11 minutes ago
-
31 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted20 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations visits Murree police station20 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two men over fraud20 minutes ago
-
ECP sets April 2 deadline for by-election postal ballot requests20 minutes ago