Tree plantation helps to boost peace, raise beauty: ADC Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-I) Khairpur, Mirza Waleed Baig has said that due to increasing pollution, maximum number of trees was needed to be planted in the region to make the areas green.

While talking to media after inauguration of tree plantation here on Friday, the ADC said the tree plantation program in the all talukas of the Khairpur district would help boost peace, ensure tolerance, create pleasant atmosphere, raise beauty and reduce pollution in the towns.

Mirza Waleed said the planted trees should be looked after with proper care, otherwise, they would dry after one year. He also lauded the struggle being carried out by forest department for tree plantation.