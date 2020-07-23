UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Imperative For Environmental Protection: DG PHA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:50 PM

Tree plantation imperative for environmental protection: DG PHA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Tree plantation is imperative for environmental protection and converting the homeland into lush-green country, said director-general (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asima Ijaz Cheema here Thursday.

Planting sapling at Bagh-e-Jinnah under the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign, she said that Prime Minister's 10 billion tree project was a revolutionary step which would be made a success at every cost.

She said that tree plantation was our national duty and every citizen should plant saplings and also take care of it till its proper growth.

She said that the tree plantation campaign was being carried out according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and monsoon plantation would be made successful collectively.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayub Ansari also planted a sapling.

