Tree plantation imperative to end environmental pollution: commissioner

Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmad said on Friday that tree plantation was imperative to eliminate environmental pollution and provide healthy atmosphere to people

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmad said on Friday that tree plantation was imperative to eliminate environmental pollution and provide healthy atmosphere to people.

During his visit to PHA Park at C-Block Satellite Town here, he directed the PHA to take all necessary steps to make Sargodha green and ensure provision of all possible facilities to people in parks. He took a round of the park also.

DG PHA Rai Yasir Bhatti, Deputy Director Parks and Horticulture Chaudhry Khalid Gondal, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Tariq Proya, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran and other people concerned were also present.

Director General PHA Rai Yasir Bhatti gave a detailed briefing about the steps taken by the PHA to develop and maintain the park. He said the PHA was working to improve parks of Sargodha with a comprehensive strategy and more trees were being planted in the park besides Miyawaki forest, swing installation and planting of flowering plants.

The commissioner issued orders for immediate repair of broken wall between the park and disposal area and called for further measures to provide more facilities to visitors of the park, especially women and children.