Tree-plantation inevitable to make environment pleasant, says Janjua

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to start the 'Green Ambassador Program' Multan in order to promote tree-plantation.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua expressed these views while planting saplings in a private school along with students in connection with tree-plantation campaign here on Wednesday.

He said that the city would be made beautiful through tree-plantation under public private partnership.

He said that the participation of schools, colleges and people from different walks of life was being ensured to promote tree-plantation among students and thousands of trees will be planted under the campaign.

Ijaz Janjua said that it was dire need to create awareness among students to promote tree-plantation.

Trees and plants will be planted in parks, green belts, buildings and other places.

Tree-plantation was inevitable to make the environment pleasant.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play their role to promote tree-plantation and to implement the clean and green vision.