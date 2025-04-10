'Tree plantation key to combat climate change'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ayub Bukhari has said the country is

facing severe climate changes and its only solution is tree plantation.

He stated this while planting saplings with students and teachers during the Plant for Pakistan

campaign at CTI High school on Thursday.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal, Principal CTI High School Faran Gul

and others were also present.

He said that Sialkot received more rain than other parts and its weather and land are

very suitable for tree plantation.