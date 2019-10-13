UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Kicks Off At Qazi Ahmed

Sun 13th October 2019 | 07:40 PM

Tree plantation kicks off at Qazi Ahmed

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Abrar Ahmed jaffer has said that forests were major source for the prevention of natural disasters so we should plant maximum trees in our surroundings.

While addressing a ceremony near Qazi Ahmed Road on Sunday regarding tree plantation campaign DC said that Tree plantation would also be kicks off in all public private institutions including schools, colleges and hospitals.

District forest officer Abdul Fatah Khoso was also present on the occasion.

