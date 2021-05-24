Tree plantation, landscaping, lighting work being carried out under clean, green initiative: DG

The Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani has said under the clean and green Hyderabad initiative the works of tree plantation, landscaping and lighting are going on in the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani has said under the clean and green Hyderabad initiative the works of tree plantation, landscaping and lighting are going on in the city.

In a statement issued here on Monday the DG said in the first phase of the beautification works tree plantation along the main roads, landscaping and lighting in the underpasses of the flyover bridges and intersections was being carried out.

The DG said he was personally supervising the drive to ensure that Sindh's second largest city looked beautiful.

"During the last few years garbage heaps and lack of cleanliness appeared across Hyderabad owing to which the clean and green initiative was launched," he observed.

He informed that the tree plantation had been carried out on the main roads from Fateh Chowk to Giddu Chowk and from Giddu Chowk to Qasim Chowk.

He added that dedicated teams had also been formed to look after the saplings as they grow into trees.

Qaimkhani apprised that landscaping and lighting was also carried out under the Sir Syed, Shahbaz and Hosh Muhammad Sheedi flyovers.

The HDA had also got painted in various colours the trees on the Thandi Sarak road.