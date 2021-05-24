UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation, Landscaping, Lighting Work Being Carried Out Under Clean, Green Initiative: DG

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:22 PM

Tree plantation, landscaping, lighting work being carried out under clean, green initiative: DG

The Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani has said under the clean and green Hyderabad initiative the works of tree plantation, landscaping and lighting are going on in the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani has said under the clean and green Hyderabad initiative the works of tree plantation, landscaping and lighting are going on in the city.

In a statement issued here on Monday the DG said in the first phase of the beautification works tree plantation along the main roads, landscaping and lighting in the underpasses of the flyover bridges and intersections was being carried out.

The DG said he was personally supervising the drive to ensure that Sindh's second largest city looked beautiful.

"During the last few years garbage heaps and lack of cleanliness appeared across Hyderabad owing to which the clean and green initiative was launched," he observed.

He informed that the tree plantation had been carried out on the main roads from Fateh Chowk to Giddu Chowk and from Giddu Chowk to Qasim Chowk.

He added that dedicated teams had also been formed to look after the saplings as they grow into trees.

Qaimkhani apprised that landscaping and lighting was also carried out under the Sir Syed, Shahbaz and Hosh Muhammad Sheedi flyovers.

The HDA had also got painted in various colours the trees on the Thandi Sarak road.

Related Topics

Sindh Road Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

38 minutes ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

38 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

53 minutes ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

1 hour ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.