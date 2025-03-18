Open Menu

Tree Plantation Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Tree plantation launched

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Under the Green Punjab project, a tree planting campaign has been launched in several areas of the district.

Official sources said here that following the instructions of the higher authorities, the Health Department and other departments of the Punjab government launched tree plantation at hospitals and health centers in different localities of the district.

Under the campaign, saplings were planted at Health Center Hatheji. Tree plantation is also underway at other hospitals, basic health units and rural health centers under the Green Punjab project introduced by the Punjab government, they said.

On the occasion of tree plantation at Hatheji Health Center, local notables including Qasim Wains, Sohal Khan, Malik Sulahuddin and others were also present. They lauded the Chief Minister for initiating steps for making the province green.

Recent Stories

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

1 hour ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

2 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

2 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

3 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

3 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan