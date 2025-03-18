Tree plantation launched

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Under the Green Punjab project, a tree planting campaign has been launched in several areas of the district.

Official sources said here that following the instructions of the higher authorities, the Health Department and other departments of the Punjab government launched tree plantation at hospitals and health centers in different localities of the district.

Under the campaign, saplings were planted at Health Center Hatheji. Tree plantation is also underway at other hospitals, basic health units and rural health centers under the Green Punjab project introduced by the Punjab government, they said.

On the occasion of tree plantation at Hatheji Health Center, local notables including Qasim Wains, Sohal Khan, Malik Sulahuddin and others were also present. They lauded the Chief Minister for initiating steps for making the province green.