UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Launched At Agriculture University DIKhan

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Tree plantation launched at Agriculture University DIKhan

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Dr Masroor Elahi Babar on Tuesday inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling on the premises of the university.

A large number of students and teachers took part in the campaign and planted a number of saplings at various places in the university.

Later, talking to media, he said that it was not a responsibility of a single person, rather everyone should come forward and take part in the noble cause to ensure healthy environment for living.

He said there was an important link between trees and human life, as trees had positive impact on surrounding environs and provided healthy atmosphere to human beings, he added.

He asked students to come forward and join hands with administration to attain desired goal of the government to make the country clean and green and successfully overcome environmental degradation challenges.

He said that tree plantation drive of the university should serve as message for rest of the departments to launch such positive activities which would help ensure a healthy living environs for all species by addressing climate change-related issues.

