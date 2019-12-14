UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Launched In City

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:27 PM

Tree plantation launched in city

Inspector, Environment Department, Government of Punjab, Waheed Murad Lashari said a tree plantation drive had been launched in the city and adjoining areas to protect the environment

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector, Environment Department, Government of Punjab, Waheed Murad Lashari said a tree plantation drive had been launched in the city and adjoining areas to protect the environment.

Talking to media persons here, he said trees help ensure clean air and decreases effects of air pollution and smog.

He said a number of people were found suffering from respiratory diseases as smog engulfed the region, adding that air pollution is the major cause of spread of respiratory diseases.

He said the environment department in collaboration with forest department and other organizations had launched tree plantation campaign to control menaces of air pollution and smog.

He appealed people to cooperate with them in this regard and come forward to take part in this drive through planting more trees.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Waheed Murad Media From

Recent Stories

Vivo V17 Launched in Pakistan, Users will Now See ..

6 minutes ago

Smog engulfs city in Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago

Jorian road 100-bed General hospital project appro ..

4 minutes ago

Lethargic response from Tabdeli sarkar in renovat ..

4 minutes ago

Choking financing to terrorists our top most prior ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Poland agree to enhance cooperation in di ..

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.