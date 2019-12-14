Tree plantation launched in city

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector, Environment Department, Government of Punjab, Waheed Murad Lashari said a tree plantation drive had been launched in the city and adjoining areas to protect the environment.

Talking to media persons here, he said trees help ensure clean air and decreases effects of air pollution and smog.

He said a number of people were found suffering from respiratory diseases as smog engulfed the region, adding that air pollution is the major cause of spread of respiratory diseases.

He said the environment department in collaboration with forest department and other organizations had launched tree plantation campaign to control menaces of air pollution and smog.

He appealed people to cooperate with them in this regard and come forward to take part in this drive through planting more trees.