Tree Plantation Launched In Lodhran To Honor Teachers
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir inaugurated a tree plantation campaign "This Tree in the Name of My Teacher" by planting a sapling at the education Complex, Lodhran.
The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Asad Ali and other officials.
Dr. Lubna Nazir highlighted that the initiative aligns with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She stated that the school Education Department, Lodhran, has launched a unique plantation drive under which trees will be planted in all government schools across the district. Teachers and students will dedicate each tree to their teachers, making the campaign a tribute to the mentors who shape young minds.
"Respect for teachers is a moral obligation, and through this campaign, we aim to honor our educators," said the Deputy Commissioner. She emphasized that tree plantation was not just an act of environmental conservation but also a Sadqa Jaria (a continuous charity) that benefits future generations.
Dr. Lubna Nazir said that the initiative aimed to create awareness among students about the importance of respecting teachers and protecting the environment. "Planting trees is a commendable act, and we hope this campaign will significantly enhance green cover in Lodhran, providing a healthier environment for the younger generation," she added.
