Tree Plantation Necessary For Eliminating Environmental Pollution:DC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:20 PM

Tree plantation necessary for eliminating environmental pollution:DC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmad Jafar said that tree plantation was necessary to eliminate environmental pollution while every person of the society shall play his role against cutting of trees which helps to reduce the losses due to severe climate changes.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held on Friday in connection with the spring tree planting campaign to be initiated throughout the district.

He said in order to make the country green, we have to protect trees and plants so that after their full growth they would benefit the future generation.

Jafar urged the officials to plant and take care of the saplings in their offices and areas as saplings are planted but disappear because of no proper care.

He said creating awareness among people is necessary about the importance of trees and their existence for human health in the wake of severe climate changes and environmental pollution.

He said that district administration is organizing a floral exhibition from February 27, 2020 to highlight the importance of trees and flowers.

During the meeting officers assured Deputy Commissioner that the tree plantation campaign would be made successful and plants would also be planted in and around offices in order to eliminate environmental pollution.

Meeting resolved that the formal inauguration of Spring Tree Plantation would be held on February 24 by planting a sapling in the premises of Deputy Commissioner Office.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, District Health Officer Moinuddin Sheikh, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Mir Nadir Abro, District Account officer Habibur Rahman Arain, all Assistant Commissioners and officials of Revenue, municipalities and other departments.

Earlier briefing the meeting, District Forest Officer Social Forestry Abdul Fateh Khoso said for the spring tree plantation campaign, the target of planting 50,000 saplings has been set with the help of government departments of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

He said from all the six nurseries of the district, the saplings of Neem, Shishim and other types of plants are available at a discounted rate.

