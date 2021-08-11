UrduPoint.com

'Tree Plantation Necessary For Survival Of Human Beings'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Sadia Sohail on Wednesday said tree plantation was necessary for the survival of human beings and animals on the earth.

She said this while planting a sapling here at Greater Iqbal Park under Plant for Pakistan campaign.

PTI leader Mian Ali Rashid, Imran Abid, Parks and Horticulture Authority Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani and Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed were also present.

Sadia Sohail said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government had taken many steps regarding climatechange, adding that tree plantation was a responsibility of every individual.

