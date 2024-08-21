Open Menu

'Tree Plantation Need Of Hour'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

'Tree plantation need of hour'

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Member Provincial (MPA) Muhammad Ajmal Chandia on Wednesday said the maximum tree plantation was

need of the hour to provide pollution-free country to the next generation.

Addressing a ceremony organized by Civil Society Network regarding the tree plantation campaign

on Wednesday, he said that every citizen must participate in the campaign as it was the best solution

to prevent pollution.

He also plant a tree at Ghazali education Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, President Civil Society Network Malik Khair Muhammad said that 1100 fruit

trees were being planted at Ghazali Education Foundation.

A large number of students and civil society members were also present.

