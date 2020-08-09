Tree plantation need of hour: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shanul Haq Sunday said the environment could be made pleasant though maximum tree plantation.

The commissioner alongwith Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and others inaugurated Tree-plantation drive organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan in connection with Plant for Pakistan day and independence day.

Shanul Haq said the tree plantation was dire need of the hour and various initiatives were being taken in this regard.

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said the government was executing various steps for promotion of tree plantation.

He said the departments were also playing effective role for tree plantation in the city.

Nadeem Qureshi said that trees will be planted on large scale on the eve of Independence day. Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua said that tree plantation is being made in the city according per vision of Prime minister Imran Khan.

Director General PHA Dr Abid Mahmood said that trees will be planted along with paper flags on the eve of independence day. He informed that they were distribution 2000 trees among citizens and stalls were set up at various places in the city. Over two dozens local trees 12 to 14 inches height were planted by PHA.