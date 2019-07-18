Tree plantation only way to combat global warming: Chief Secretary Sindh

Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that Tree plantation is the only way to save the world from the danger of global warming

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that Tree plantation is the only way to save the world from the danger of global warming.

He said this while inaugurating tree plantation campaign "Sarsabz Sindh" by planting a Neem tree along with provincial administrative secretaries and school children in National Museum, Burns Garden on Thursday said a statement.

The plantation activity was arranged by the Sindh Forest Department in which Chairperson Planning board Naheed Shah Durani, Senior Member Board of Revenue Shamsudin Soomro, secretary Schools Qazi Shahid Pervez, Secretary Forest Abdul Wahab Soomro, Secretary Labor Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Secretary Information Akhtar Hussain Bugti all other provincial secretaries and school students also planted trees at the garden of the National Museum.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Secretary stated that the plantation campaign in the province was formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and this activity is also part of that.

Trees are very important for Sindh especially Karachi needs tree plantation at large scale to counterbalance the effects of climate change.

Mumtaz Ali Shah further stated that with the help of Federal Government the Sindh Forest Department is set to plant one billion trees.

The Chief Secretary while replying a question said that there was shortage of water in Karachi but after completion of K-IV the water problem will be solved in the metropolitan. "Sindh Government has taken stern action against illegal water hydrants", the Chief Secretary Sindh said.

He further added that only waters boards' water hydrants are operational in Karachi. Mumtaz Ali Shah stated that the water shortage in city would also be minimized as Hub Dam is now filled with fresh water. The Chief Secretary urged upon the civil society, media men and educational institutions to join the plantation campaign"Sarsabz Sindh" as the monsoon season is right time to plant a tree.