Tree plantation opens in industrial zones

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Under Punjab CM vision’ Plant Trees, Saves Lives’ a tree plantation campaign was inaugurated at the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), here on Friday.

As many as 24 acres of land will be brought under tree plantation at the FIEDMC. Chairman FIEDMC Rana Azhar Waqar inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling.

The Forest Department has provided various kinds of 2,000 saplings to the FIEDMC to prepare an eco-friendly forest. Divisional Forest Officer Ansar Rasool, Chief Executive Officer FIEDMC Mian Jamil and other staff were present on the occasion.

Chairman Raza Azhar said that measures to protect the environment are inevitable for industrial growth.

Large scale plantations will be made in the industrial zones, he said, adding that FIEDMC is taking regular measures for a friendly environment.