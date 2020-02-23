UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Pivotal To Meet Climate Change Challenges: Commissioner Mehmood

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :In line with the directives of prime minister, Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood Sunday kicked off 'Plant for Pakistan Day' in an impressive ceremony by planting saplings.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said a comprehensive plan of massive tree plantation had been evolved to bring maximum area under forest-cover which was basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation.

He pointed out that tree plantation was necessary to tackle the negative impacts of climate change.

All citizens had equal responsibility in this connection as tree plantation campaign was aimed at motivating the people to become part of this effort, he added.

He said plantation was not an option but a necessity to save the country for future generations, adding 250,000 saplings would be planted during the spring season.

Conservative Forest Officer Abid Gondal, addressing on the occasion, said a total 1.1 million saplings would be planted in Rawalpindi division and the efforts were being made to achieve the set target.

