Tree plantation promotes societal and environmental revitalisation

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th April, 2021) According to the World Air Quality Index 2018, Pakistan was the second most polluted country in the world. Three years have passed since then and Pakistan is actively working to move towards recovery with a passionate plantation drive in multiple provinces of the country. With global warming, flooding, soil erosion and other devastating environmental issues still running rampant, Pakistan must embark on a more rigorous journey to revitalize its environment; careful planning and implementation of tree plantation on a massive scale is an effective long-termsolution.

It is important to realise that the environment and poverty are intricately linked, as a cleaner and fresher environment gives room for socio-economic growth to flourish, owing to enhanced living conditions for individuals.The government and multiple other organizations within Pakistan have worked towards this goal of a cleaner environment, thus aiming to tackle the state of poverty in the country as well.

Recently, through their massive tree plantation drive in Balochistan Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) in collaboration with Taraqee Foundation was at the forefront of playing its role socially and environmentally. Through its plantation drive conducted at Naushki, Pishin and Quetta, PPAF aimed to facilitate a mega plantation campaign for Balochistan.But how is this tree plantation going to remedy the disturbing state of environmental pollution and economic disparity that our country faces today? Following are some of the advantages of conducting such a tree plantation drive:

Cleansing& Cooling

Did you know that it is estimated that a tree cools down the air by 7℃?

In warm cities such as Karachi, these can act as a countermeasure during extreme weather conditions. Additionally, trees act as a natural shade for not only humans but also for birds and other animals. Furthermore, through a tree’s process of photosynthesis, the carbon dioxide released in the environment is taken in and converted to oxygen. Trees also hold the ability to absorb odours and pollutants and it is a widely held notion that a cleaner environment helps reduce the prevalence of diseases, thus providing us with healthier, safer and fresher living conditions.

Economic Benefits

Did you know that Pakistan imports Paper and paperboard, articles of pulp worth over US$500 million?

This number will only continue to increase as population and demand escalate; hence, it is important to keep the supply going by planting more trees and recycling the paper already present.

Many trees are also rich resources of fruits and vegetables such as apples, cherries andolives among others. These provide economic opportunities on a domestic and international level for all individuals. Additionally, many trees provide resources used for medicines. Trees also provide timber for fuel and other domestic uses such as crafts, furniture, building materials and still other uses. All of these promote small-medium enterprises and provide a source of livelihoodfor domestic entrepreneurs to explore specialized businesses.

Natural Habitats:

Did you know that forests cover 5.1% of Pakistan’s total area?

Trees provide a natural living environment for a vast range ofnon-human animal species. These habitats are vital for the survival ofsustainable populations of these animal species, while also providing a healthy lifestyle for humans too. With the prevalence of forests and trees, we humans can enjoy the benefits of a healthy living environment, utilizingnatural spaces for outings, trekking, camping, retreats and other leisure activities like birdwatching. Additionally, tree plantation and forests enhance unity and community spirit as members of all age groups, ethnicities, religions can be a part of this activity, promoting learning and mutual communication regarding different aspects.

PPAF efforts have always shown a strong commitment to developing rural communities through a participatory approach. With the support of its partner organizations,PPAF has been conducting different activities throughout the year, which include but are not limited to tree plantation.

PPAF has always shown the importance of social mobilizationas a key element for every initiative launched. Therefore, developing climate resilience at the community level has been focused on different activities that socially mobilize the community for reforestation,regenerative agriculture, sustainable foodprogrammes, plastic clean-ups, and climate literacy.

Showing keen interest in restorationwhich resonates with this year’s Earth Day theme ‘Restore Our Earth’, PPAF highlights the significance of fighting climate changeas imperative for poverty alleviation and making Pakistana safer, healthier, and more equitable place to live.