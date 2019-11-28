UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Remains Underway In Sindh University

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:06 PM

Tree plantation campaign remained underway in University of Sindh Jamshoro as the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Soomro planted sapling in the premises of teachers hostel at a ceremony on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Tree plantation campaign remained underway in University of Sindh Jamshoro as the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Soomro planted sapling in the premises of teachers hostel at a ceremony on Thursday.

Dr.

Burfat, in his views on the occasion said that deforestation was responsible for environmental pollution and rise in the earth's temperature. At University of Sindh, he said a major turnaround in the given context had been brought about by increased vegetation through frequent and vigorous plantation drives.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of newly-appointed warden Dr. Niaz Ahmed Bhutto and Incharge plantation Dr. Nabila Shah Jillani towards beautification of the campus.

