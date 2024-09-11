Tree Plantation Seminar Held At SMBB Medical University Larkana
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) SMBB Medical University Larkana organized tree plantation seminar at the Arija campus of Shaheed Mohtrma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana on Wednesday.
The chief guest in the seminar was the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agricultural University, Tando Jam, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri, while the seminar was presided over by Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah.
The speakers included Sindh Agriculture University experts Prof. Noor un Nissa Memon and Prof. Inayatullah Rajpar. District Forest Officer Mr Arshad Haider also attended the Seminar.
Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri while addressing the seminar said SMBBMU is the first university of Sindh which has organized the seminar.
He said the goal is to plant 1 crore trees in Sindh. But taking care of the plants is more important than planting trees.
Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar said, trees stimulate the chemical development of the earth. He said that where the environment is green, there has been a positive change in the behavior and attitude and also improved health and life of residents.
All faculty members, school children and Principal CMC, officials and Media Coordinator Abdul Samad Bhatti were also present.
