Tree Plantation Started At Prisons: DIG Jails

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Multan Region Mohsin Rafique Chaudhry said on Thursday that tree plantation has been started at prisons of the region under green Pakistan project

Planting a tree outside his office, he said that maximum trees were need of hour to provide environmental pollution free country to our next generation.

He said that trees were not only providing oxygen but also a best source to defeat environmental pollution. He said that special directives have been issued to administration of all prisons of the region to start tree plantation.

DIG Mohsin Rafique Chaudhry said that more than 500 trees have been planted at Shujabad jail, Central Jail Multan and district jail Multan so far under the project.

