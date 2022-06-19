UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Starts On Retrieved Land

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2022 | 11:31 AM

Tree plantation starts on retrieved land

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration has started tree plantation on retrieved land in Old Sabzi Mandi, Rehmania Road, area near Chenab Chowk.

A spokesman for the administration said on Saturday that the Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market) was shifted from Rehmania Road Chenab Chowk to Sadhar Bypass on Jhang Road, but some land-grabbers had started encroaching upon the site.

The district administration, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt. (retd) Sohail Ashraf removed all kinds of encroachments from Sabzi Mandi site and started plantation there.

The 52-kanal land which would be used for public welfare projects only, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ashraf visited the site and directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to accelerate efforts for tree plantation on the site. He also reviewed the flow of vehicular traffic on the road and ordered for taking necessary steps for facilitation of travelers and commuters, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

