Tree plantation stressed in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A target of 'Billion Tree Tsunami' can be achieve by launching linear tree plantation along 4,260Km long motorway and 11,881Km long railway track in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :A target of ' billion Tree Tsunami ' can be achieve by launching linear tree plantation along 4,260Km long motorway and 11,881Km long railway track in the country.

Addressing a meeting of the Research and Development Department here Friday, Engineer Ahmad Hassan, former vice president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), said climate change had become one of the biggest challenges.

He said that well established economies had taken measures to control pollution, adding that Pakistan was basically an agriculture country and melting of glaciers and gradual increase in temperature had disturbed the entire crop pattern as well as crop production.

"Water scarcity has also become a major threat which may also complicate health related issues due to non-availability of potable water", he added.

He said the government was providing incentives to the farming community as well as civil society to contribute their voluntary role in enhancing forest cover within the country.