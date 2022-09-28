UrduPoint.com

'Tree Plantation Target Achieved'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 01:20 PM

'Tree plantation target achieved'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :A tree plantation drive is underway in the district as 90% target has been achieved in the division.

This was said by Divisional Forest Officer Nisarul Haq while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said the forest department was given a target to plant 955,000 saplings which would be completed by December 30, adding that 860,000 saplings were planted in the division so far which was 90% of the set target.

He said that 231,400 saplings had been planted in the last month by the forest department with the collaboration of other departments.

The forest department would make all out efforts to achieve 100% target of tree-plantationin the division, he added.

