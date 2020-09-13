Tree plantation target fixed for health, education deptt

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :District administration has fixed target for officers of health and education departments for plantation of trees under the ongoing campaign of making province green.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that shady trees would be installed across the district as per directives of provincial government. He said that new trees would be planted at educational institutes and health centers.

He said that targets have been fixed for officers to health and education department. He said that five trees would be planted at each dispensary, 20 at basic health unit (BHU), 30 at Rural Health Centre (RHC), 50 at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), 50 at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), 30 in Elementary school, 50 in High Schools and 50 in each higher secondary schools of the district.

Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officers concerned to achieve the target as soon as possible in order provide pollution free environment to the next generation. He also directed forest department to provide every kind of facility to health and education department to order to enable them complete their task.

He stressed upon the need of plantation of those type of trees having capacity to survive with minimum water. He said that after completion of the tree plantation target, more trees would be planted at other points of the city.