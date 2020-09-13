UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Target Fixed For Health, Education Deptt

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Tree plantation target fixed for health, education deptt

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :District administration has fixed target for officers of health and education departments for plantation of trees under the ongoing campaign of making province green.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that shady trees would be installed across the district as per directives of provincial government. He said that new trees would be planted at educational institutes and health centers.

He said that targets have been fixed for officers to health and education department. He said that five trees would be planted at each dispensary, 20 at basic health unit (BHU), 30 at Rural Health Centre (RHC), 50 at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), 50 at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), 30 in Elementary school, 50 in High Schools and 50 in each higher secondary schools of the district.

Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officers concerned to achieve the target as soon as possible in order provide pollution free environment to the next generation. He also directed forest department to provide every kind of facility to health and education department to order to enable them complete their task.

He stressed upon the need of plantation of those type of trees having capacity to survive with minimum water. He said that after completion of the tree plantation target, more trees would be planted at other points of the city.

Related Topics

Education Water Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Lumitics to reduce inflight food w ..

8 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms commitment to upholding rights of ch ..

8 minutes ago

ERC&#039;s second aid plane lands in Khartoum

38 minutes ago

MBZUAI, Weizmann Institute of Science to collabora ..

38 minutes ago

Global COVID-19 cases pass 28.75 million, death to ..

38 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 13, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.