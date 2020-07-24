UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Target To Be Achieved Soon: Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:54 PM

Provincial Minister for Forests Muhammad Sibtain Khan has said that practical steps are being taken by the government to protect the environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Forests Muhammad Sibtain Khan has said that practical steps are being taken by the government to protect the environment.

He expresses these views during his address in the Punjab Assembly on Frdiay.

He said that targets of tree plantation would be achieved soon and all resources would be utilized for it.

He said that steps were being taken by the Forest Department to plant different types of fruit trees at different places in Punjab.

He elaborated that special attention was being paid to control the wood theft incidents and plants care.

He said that the government was also giving importance to the protection of wildlife, adding that the best arrangements had been made for the care and protection of animals in the zoo.

More Stories From Pakistan

