Tree Plantation Termed Vital For Environmental Cleanliness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Multan Cantonment board Member and District Peace Committee Member Yaqub Shaira Thursday stressed importance of planting trees, calling it both a charitable act and a crucial service to humanity.

Speaking at a tree plantation event on The Mall road, where he personally planted a sapling, Shaira highlighted the role of trees in keeping the environment clean and green. He urged everyone to participate enthusiastically in tree plantation efforts, noting, “We must actively engage in this noble cause to ensure a healthier environment.”

He added that President Cantonment Board and Executive Officer Syed Farasat Ali Shah had instructed Cantt Garden Superintendent Chaudhry Zaheer to work on making the cantonment greener.

Shaira also pointed out that trees play an essential role in maintaining a pollution-free environment and those were crucial for promoting sustainable rain cycles.

Shaira said that given the country's high levels of environmental pollution and climate variability, it was vital for the public to understand the importance of trees. He urged a strong response to tree plantation drives as a necessary solution to combat environmental challenges, stressing, “Unchecked deforestation is a major contributor to global warming, and it is our collective moral duty to prevent it.”

Local community members attended the event to support the cause, underscoring a shared commitment to a greener and healthier Pakistan.

