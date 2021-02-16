UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation To Be Performed At Government Special Education Rehabilitation Centres Across Sindh: Qasim Naveed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:54 PM

Tree plantation to be performed at Government Special Education Rehabilitation Centres across Sindh: Qasim Naveed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has directed all the heads of Government Special education and Rehabilitation Centres across the Sindh to hold tree plantation activities in their respective centers to develop greenery.

He also asked them to coordinate with Forest Department Sindh and other stakeholders as well to get the desired results, said a statement on Tuesday.

Qasim Naveed was of the opinion that such extra-curricular activities would enhance potential of differently-abled children and they would definitely develop their confidence as well.

He said that differently-abled persons are second to none in talents. There is a need to guide them properly and provide them opportunities to grow in friendly environment, he said.

