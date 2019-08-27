UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation To Bring Radical Changes In Improving Environment, Economy: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:46 PM

Tree plantation to bring radical changes in improving environment, economy: Minister

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said tree plantation would play a vital role to bring radical changes in improving environment and economy of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said tree plantation would play a vital role to bring radical changes in improving environment and economy of the country.

He said this while inaugurating the tree plantation campaign organized by Heyya Alal Falah Tehreek in the memory of Shuda-e-Kashmir and participated by schools students, teachers and people from all walks of life.

Ali Muhammad paid tribute to Capt. Sarwar Shaheed for his services which he rendered for the country and also planted trees at the Mazar at Sangori village.

Later, the minister planted tree in Taluu-e-Sahar Elementary school, Banth Sharif where he addressed hundreds of participants.

He said plantation of trees was "Sadqa Jaria" in our religion, therefore people must take care of plants after plantation so that plants could grow and benefit our environment and economy.

Ali Muhammad was much impressed to see the interest of students, teachers and social workers from all walks of life who were engaged in planting trees on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the efforts of Heyya Alal Fala Tehreek were commendable which was motivating the people to participate in the national tree plantation campaign in the best national interest to bring prosperity in the country and avoid loses due to environmental degradation.

Earlier, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Member, Natural Resources apprised the students, teachers and other participants for planting and caring plants and also offered to Heyya alal Falah Tehreek to benefit from PARC.

Sain Naeem Ahmed apprised the minister that needy students have no access to colleges due to high transportation charges and especially girls were facing much difficulty.

He urged the minister for provision of play ground or small sports complex to engage students.

