Tree Plantation To Help Control Pollution: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here on Saturday launched a tree plantation drive.

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling.

Speaking on this occasion, the commissioner said that tree plantation in city would help control pollution and making environment beautiful.

He said that tree plantation was dire need of the hour and trees would be planted on large scale during August.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua said that they were taking practical steps for making Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan drive successful.

He said that tree plantation would be made through public-private partnership.

Director General PHA Dr Abid Mahmood said that plantation of local trees besides other trees was being ensured.

He urged the citizens to participate in the drive to provide better environment to the next generation.

MPAs Wasif Raan, Sabeen Gul, Saleem Labar, vice chairman PHA Muhammad Iqbal Saifi and others were present on the occasion.

APP /sak

