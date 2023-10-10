Open Menu

Tree Plantation To Provide Healthy Environment: Mayor Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Tuesday said that providing a healthy environment to the people is his top priority, for this purpose, a tree plantation drive was underway across the district.

He expressed these views while launching the tree plantation campaign on the lawn of his office here.

Special attention should be paid to the irrigation and maintenance of plants so that they become trees and help to control environmental pollution.

Officers and staff of Sukkur Municipal Corporation were present on the occasion.

