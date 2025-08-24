Tree Plantation Urged As Key Solution To Climate Crisis
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Muhammad Ashfaq Nazar, the champion of the Prime Minister-awarded Clean Green Pakistan Index, has emphasized that the only effective way to mitigate the devastating impacts of floods, earthquakes, cloudbursts, and the broader environmental and climate crisis is through large-scale tree planting across the country — not deforestation.
He warned that Pakistan is currently in the "red zone" and ranks among the ten most severely affected countries by climate change. "If the government and the nation do not take this issue seriously now, the health and lives of all living beings in Pakistan will face dire consequences by 2030 — and by then, it will be too late," he cautioned.
Nazar expressed these views during a tree-planting event held in collaboration with prominent social and religious figures, including Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Mian Sarfaraz Nawaz, Chaudhry Afaq, Muhammad Rizwan, Chaudhry Musa Ashfaq, Hafiz Dilawar, Muhammad Rafique, and others.
Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ashfaq Nazar, who also serves as Chairman of Clean Green Pakistan, called tree planting a "great act of worship and charity," urging people from all walks of life to unite in protecting the environment and combating the climate crisis.
He stressed that the government cannot handle this challenge alone. “Scholars, students, athletes, intellectuals, youth, women — even children — must play their part by planting trees,” he said.
"Pakistan is facing many issues," he added, "but climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time."
