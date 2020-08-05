Tree plantation vital for human survivor

LAHORE, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed stressing the need for promoting tree plantation, said that it was pivotal for human survivor.

During a meeting with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani regarding 'Tree Plantation Day' at Jilani Park here on Wednesday, she said the PHA was planting record trees, flowers and saplings in the provincial capital to make it more attractive.

She appreciated the PHA officials for maintaining the greenery in the provincial capital in a better and developed manner, adding that PHA with the collaboration of Tiger Force on 'Monsoon Tree Plantation Day' August 9 would plant around 50,000 saplings in the city.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani said that PHA was striving hard to make the dreamof Prime Minister Imran Kahn for a prosperous green Pakistan come true. Headded that new tree, plants and sapling would help reduce environmental pollution.