Tree plantation vital for sustainable environment : CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Friday said trees played a vital role for environment, besides well being of humans and the message needed to be spread far and wide in the interest of all.

He said this on the occasion of inauguration of monsoon plantation drive in DG Khan.

He planted a sapling at Circuit House in DG Khan and prayed for the success of the plantation drive.

"The people should be educated about the importance of tree plantation and attention be paid to the maintenance of saplings planted", CM said.

Advisor Hanif Pitafi, Dr Shaheena Najeeb Khosa MPA, Commissioner , RPO DG Khan and others were also present. app/shb-swf/