Tree plantation vital to curb environmental pollution

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Asif Rauf Khan, said that tree-plantation was dire need of the hour to curb environmental pollution.

DG PHA expressed these views during tree-plantation at Gulgasht road here on Saturday.

He said that the authority had completed plantation of shady trees at Gulgasht road, adding that the plantation of such trees would helpful to bring positive change in the environment.

Mr Asif said that the department would continue tree-plantation by the next month of April and plantation of local trees would also enhance the beauty of the city.